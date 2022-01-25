Neil Young Demands Spotify Remove His Music Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

Rock legend Neil Young demanded his team to remove his music from Spotify in response to Joe Rogan’s spread of COVD-19 vaccine misinformation.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Neil Young has shared a since-deleted statement to his management team requesting that they remove his music from Spotify..
Neil Young says Spotify and Joe Rogan are spreading vaccine misinformation
