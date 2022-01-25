'Stupid Son Of A B*tch': Biden Hot Mic Catches Insult Towards Peter Doocy
'Stupid Son Of A B*tch': Biden Hot Mic Catches Insult Towards Peter Doocy

After remarks made by President Joe Biden, a hot microphone caught him calling Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, &quot;a stupid son of a b*tch&quot; after being asked about inflation.