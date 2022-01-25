'Stupid Son Of A B*tch': Biden Hot Mic Catches Insult Towards Peter Doocy

After remarks made by President Joe Biden, a hot microphone caught him calling Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, "a stupid son of a b*tch" after being asked about inflation.
After remarks made by President Joe Biden, a hot microphone caught him calling Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, "a stupid son of a b*tch" after being asked about inflation.
Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b****" for question on..
Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" for question on..