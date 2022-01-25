US President Joe Biden caught cursing journalist on hot microphone | Latest English News

US President Joe Biden found himself in hot soup after he was caught on hot microphone calling a journalist 'a ‘stupid son of a b****’ when asked about inflation.
US President Joe Biden found himself in hot soup after he was caught on hot microphone calling a journalist 'a ‘stupid son of a b****’ when asked about inflation.
After remarks made by President Joe Biden, a hot microphone caught him calling Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, "a stupid..
President Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a "stupid son of a bitch" on a hot..