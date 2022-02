Mango Germination Part 2

Here's the next part in my mango seed germination series.

This is 2 weeks after germinating.

In this video the germinated mango is moved from the wet paper towel into soil and covered with thin plastic and a rubber band.

I used a disposable plastic cup, but you can use any small pot as well, provided they have drainage holes on the bottom.

Enjoy and tell me what you think!