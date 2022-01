143 The Creator Creating (Luke 9:10-17) 2 of 2

CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE: Joe Biden is a pedophilic groper of women and girls.

He has announced that he is a servant of Satan and will promote the Sodomite Agenda.

We also discuss what some pastors in San Diego, California (a communist state) did to remain open and avoid the mayor's tyrranical attempt to suspend the 1st amendment right to assemble and practice relgion.