Police to investigate UK PM office lockdown parties

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into parties held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says the police investigation into potentially lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street..
Met commissioner Cressida Dick confirms investigation after receiving information from Cabinet Office
LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives accused the government on Thursday of blackmailing opponents of..