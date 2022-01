Labour: Cabinet need to ask why they're still supporting PM

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer calls upon members of Boris Johnson's cabinet to "look themselves in the mirror" and ask why they're still supporting the prime minister.

He says the Sue Gray report needs to be "published in full" but reckons the country "has made its mind up" already.

Report by Edwardst.

