Alpine Loop Country Road 10 Out of Silverton Colorado Part 4

Not all waves mean what we think.

Before taking this trip I had a disagreement about the origination of the Jeep Wave and I was told my theory was wrong about it starting in California with the Rubicon Trail.

Here I learned the amount of fingers held up specifies the number of vehicles in the group.

I was told it was for victory after WWII, this may be partially correct too, but here surviving the trails are just as if not more important for safety for on coming traffic because some areas only 1 vehicle can fit through at a time.