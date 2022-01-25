Neil Young Says He'll Leave Spotify Due to Joe Rogan's Vaccine Misinformation

Rock and roll legend Neil Young has seemingly had enough of Joe Rogan's COVID-19 misinformation on Spotify.

Young reportedly is no longer comfortable sharing a platform with "The Joe Rogan Experience.".

I want you to let Spotify know immediately today that I want all of my music off their platform.

, Neil Young, musician, via statement.

They can have Rogan or Young.

Not both.", Neil Young, musician, via statement.

He said he wouldn't hesitate to pull his music from Spotify due to "false information about vaccines being spread: potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation...".

Now 76 years old, Neil Young survived polio as a child.

Due to widespread vaccination, polio is no longer active in the United States.

Each episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" is estimated to have 11 million or more tuning in.

Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.

, Neil Young, musician, via statement.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify.

It is currently the top podcast in the United States.

