PM 'ambushed with cake' at No 10 birthday, minister claims

Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns has defended Boris Johnson over his Downing Street birthday gathering during the 2020 Covid lockdown, claiming the prime minister was "ambushed with cake".

"They came to his office with a cake, they sang happy birthday, he was there for ten minutes.

I don't think most people looking at that at home would characterise that as a party," he said.

Report by Buseld.

