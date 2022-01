Live From America 1.25.22 @5pm OSHA WITHDRAWS BIDEN'S UNCONSTITUTIONAL MANDATE! FORD PICKS IT UP!

Girl leaves school board speechless - Youtube bans Pastor's sermon labeling it as "hate speech" - Nancy Pelosi has Capitol Police spying on anyone who petition the Government - Joe Rogan is killing the MSM - OSHA withdraws Biden's unconstitutional mandate - GA Officials delete hours of drop box videos