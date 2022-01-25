Front line nurse testifies about her experience doctors following protocols that kill

Remdesivir - ventilators - not using steroids and other anti-inflammatory drugs that are known to work.

Some doctors not acknowledging the tragic effects of the vaccines are having on youth.

This nurse fights for the health and safety of everyone.

She understands and has first hand experience of what has been happening across the country and the world.

The evil powers providing money to allow depopulation of the masses instead of following the hippocratic oath to do no harm.

Thank you to all the nurses and doctors that do stand up and say no to the medical tyranny.

Thank you Ron Johnson for allowing those standing up, to have the time and venue to speak their truths.