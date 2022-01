Crossing The Knoll Final Fantasy IX Original Cover

I played all the instruments (two guitars and a Midi keyboard).

I am not a master mixer as is clearly evident but this song has brought me great peace.

It brings back memories of a simpler time in my life when I had the time to be able to turn on my PS1 and sit down and just listen to this song.

I loved all the music from this game, but this one captures what I loved so much about the game in the first place; you're on an adventure with friends.