Live Update January 25 2022

Freedom Convoy 2022
BBC Strictly Come Dancing's AJ Odudu shares emotional update on injury
Tamworth Herald
The BBC Strictly Come Dancing star has withdrawn from the live tour which starts in Birmingham on January 20.
Freedom Convoy 2022
The BBC Strictly Come Dancing star has withdrawn from the live tour which starts in Birmingham on January 20.
This show was live streamed on 7 January 2021.
Can't find a COVID test anywhere in stores? Don't want to wait outside in an hours-long line just to take a test and possibly even..