Neil Young Comes Out as a Fascist After Threatening Spotify to Censor Joe Rogan

Grammy award-winning music artist Neil Young has demanded his music be removed from Spotify in response to COVID-19 “vaccine misinformation” on the platform.
Grammy award-winning music artist Neil Young has demanded his music be removed from Spotify in response to COVID-19 “vaccine misinformation” on the platform.
Musician wants streaming platform to address "fake information" on vaccines.
Neil Young
Says He'll Leave Spotify , Due to Joe Rogan's
Vaccine Misinformation.
Neil Young
Says He'll Leave..