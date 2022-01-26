Five Things You Probably Didn't Know About Groundhog Day

1.

Groundhog Day's roots stretch far back into history.

, According to Mental Floss, Imbolc was an ancient pagan celebration of the beginning of spring.

Later, Christians would celebrate Candlemas, a feast day that fell 40 days after Christmas.

.

2.

The first modern Groundhog Day event was held in 1887.

, According to Mental Floss, it took place in Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney.

.

3.

Punxsutawney Phil actually has a hit-or-miss record at predicting the weather.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the groundhog was only right 50% of the time between 2011 and 2020.

Not bad for a rodent asked by humans to predict the weather.

.

4.

According to the lore, Punxsutawney Phil is 135 years old now.

, Normally, groundhogs live to be approximately six years old.

.

However, thanks to a magical elixir, Phil has been predicting the weather since 1887.

.

Of course, he's only been called Phil since 1961.

, Before that he was known as "Br'er Groundhog" or "The Punxsutawney Groundhog.".

5.

Punxsutawney Phil goes to Washington, To celebrate Phil's 100th birthday, he traveled to the White House and met with President Ronald Reagan.

.

According to Mental Floss, when Phil isn't making his annual prediction, he lives with his wife Phyllis in a sanctuary in the town library.

.

