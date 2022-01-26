Biden warns Putin with personal sanctions

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine, as Western leaders stepped up military preparations.
This report produced by Lisa Bernhard.
