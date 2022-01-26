Episode 175 - “Giving & Receiving Parenting Feedback”

We all have blind spots in our parenting at times and when others see them, don’t we want them to tell us?

Often it doesn’t play out so well in relationships so we become accustomed to just not saying anything at all, even if we believe it could be helpful to a friend.

We need to get over this hurdle and it takes some important considerations as the sender and as the receiver of feedback.

Tune in to get valuable insights into how to do this well and run the race in a stronger way together.

