green bean casserole w/ dollar tree ingredients

You can find all your ingredients(and pan if needed) for green bean casserole right at dollar tree.

You need 3 cans of green beans( I used only 2), cream of mushroom soup, milk, and crispy onions.

Mix together soup and 3/4 c milk.

I heated mine on the stove before pouring it over the green beans.

Add green beans to casserole pan.

Distribute green beans evenly in pan.

Pour soup mixture over green beans and mix well.

Bake at 350 for 30 mins without the crispy onions.

After 30 mins, top casserole with crispy onions and bake at 350 for 5 mins( I did 10 mins).

Your green bean casserole is now ready to serve.

Enjoy!