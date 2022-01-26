Coast Guard: Search for 39 people continues after boat overturns off Fort Pierce

The Coast Guard said Tuesday evening that the search from the air and the water will continue overnight for the 39 missing people.
So far, the search has covered an area the size of Rhode Island, officials said.
The Coast Guard said Tuesday evening that the search from the air and the water will continue overnight for the 39 missing people.
So far, the search has covered an area the size of Rhode Island, officials said.
A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce
U.S. Coast Guard officials said they are looking for 39 people missing since Saturday after their boat overturned off the Florida..