HUGE WIN! Biden Admin RESCINDS Covid Mandates | Guest: Kai Schwemmer | 1/25/22

The Biden administration is rescinding covid mandates, striking a huge win for people who value freedom.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden was grinning while discussing an uptick in suicides, which is totally a normal thing to do.

The inmates are running the asylum and the inmates are all psychopaths.

A 31-year-old father has been removed from the transplant list because he is unvaccinated.

We are sentencing people to death in the name of health.

The FDA has removed the Emergency Use Authorizations for two monoclonal antibodies, leading to the closure of monoclonal antibody sites.

Remember the people in charge are concerned for your health and definitely want you to have access to all life saving medicine available.

We’re joined in-studio by Kai Schwemmer, a political commentator and social media influencer.