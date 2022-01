How Many Afghan Children Will Starve to Death So Biden Can Punish the Taliban?

In this clip from COI #221, Kyle Anzalone looks at the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban took control of the country in August, the U.S. levied a brutal economic war on the Afghans, sending millions to the brink of starvation.

The U.S. is talking with the Taliban this week.

The Taliban, as well as the UN, are pushing the U.S. to unfreeze Afghan government accounts.