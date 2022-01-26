Renaming Schizophrenia??

I decided to make this video because I recently was made aware of some mental health professionals who want to rename the term "Schizophrenia" to another name in an attempt to reduce stigma and I just wanted to give my thoughts on this, Here is the article I am responding to: https://www.nepm.org/regional-news/2022-01-03/some-mental-health-advocates-in-massachusetts-want-a-new-name-for-schizophrenia?fbclid=IwAR090FyJRxacbJqcxL1MYkLeveFjH5rPJmmfpdDuibrjhZpIVb3DmC934k8 Please let me know what you all think and do not forget to rate, share, and subscribe.

Thanks for watching and God bless you!