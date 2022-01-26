Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 on the road for the first time

For the first time since its unveiling at Pebble Beach on August 13, the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is taking to the road.

On this special occasion, the brand-new super sports car was accompanied by two of its most important predecessors: the first Countach LP 400 and the last Countach 25th Anniversary produced.

The dynamic debut together with two protagonists of the company’s historic collection provided extraordinary and unprecedented images.

The Countach LPI 800-4 produces a total output of 814 hp; it is powered by a Lamborghini 6.5-liter V12 engine, delivering 780 hp, combined with a 48-volt electric motor mounted directly on the gearbox, which provides an additional 34 hp of power for instant response and increased performance.

The electric motor is powered by a supercapacitor that provides three times more power than a lithium-ion battery of equal weight.