All-new Lexus NX - Safety Cutdown

Lexus has a proud history of innovation in safety, a reputation that advances to an even higher level in the all-new NX.

This luxury mid-size SUV goes further than any Lexus before with new technologies and safeguards to protect everyone on board, establishing a new partnership between car and driver to reduce the risk of an accident happening.A new feature that exemplifies the high level of intelligent safety is the Safe Exit Assist system.

Linked to the NX’s new e-latch one-touch electronic door release, this uses the Blind Spot Monitor radar to check for any traffic approaching from the rear.

If there’s a risk of the door opening into the path of a vehicle or cyclist, it will flash a warning light in the door mirror, sound an alert, and cancel the door unlatching.

The process is much like how a personal chauffeur would ensure the way is clear before opening the door for passengers to exit the vehicle safely.