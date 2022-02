Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reports record annual results for 2021

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque's 117-year history.

The company delivered 5,586 motor cars to clients around the world, up 49% on the same period in 2020.

This overall figure includes all-time record sales in most regions, including Greater China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and in multiple countries across the globe.