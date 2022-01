Three Star Wars Games Announced From Respawn

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Officially Announced, Plus Two More Star Wars Games from Respawn.

One of the two games is a FPS from a former original Battlefront dev Peter Hirschmann and the second game will be a strategy game being developed by a new studio collaborating with Respawn, with former XCOM and Civilization developer Greg Foertsch in charge.