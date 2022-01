Prophecies Uncovered Ep. 2: The Return of Israel - pt 2: The Mystery of 1867

In this episode, we continue unraveling the mystery of the ancient prophecy written by Moses 3000 years ago.

The blueprint reveals the identity of the man with the measuring line as well as the true nature of the 50 year jubilee and how it adds up to the end of Israel’s exile - all hinging on the mystery year of 1867