BRAM'S STORY: 10 INCIDENTS OF MALFEASANCE (Jab Injury = MyoPericarditis and Pfizer)

Bram is a 35 year old man from Western Australia who was diagnosed with a serious heart condition (myopericarditis) as result of the Pfizer jab.

He documents 10 incidents of malfeasance concerning this injury while seeking help with the Australian medical system.

It can only be described as a pattern of abuse, incompetence and possibly a deliberate covering up of medical ethics.

It seems clear that the medical system needs to be investigated in Australia.

A Royal Commission is needed to uncover what is going on with the medical profession in Australia.