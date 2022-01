2022 JAN 26 The Last Australia Day THIS TYRANNY SHIT STOPS NOW Riccardo Bosi tomorrow its WAR

Riccardo Bosi – Leader AustraliaOne Lt Col.

(Ret) Australian SAS ADDRESSES THE Nation of Australia and declares its WAR tomorrow, and everything is at stake a new world is before us one of freedom and blessings, but we must fight the tyrants and crush everything they’ve done against the People and the Nation