Authority Over fear

We have the victory over fear, God gave us POWER, LOVE, and SOUND MIND.

We need to activate that power with the word of God!

Be brave and stand strong in the word and be doers of the word not just hears but doers!

How do we do that by obeying and walking according to God's word and love.

Marriages restored in faith is here to pray and agree with you for victory in His word!