Most Famous Businessman in History (Part 5) - KOG Entrepreneur Show - Episode 67

In this episode, Steven Harris focuses on the Patriarch of the 3 major religions (Christianity, Islam and Judaism) Abraham, who was a true businessman and entrepreneur.

Looking at Genesis chapter 21, Harris takes a look at the different decisions Abram made as a man of influence and a businessman.

He was strategic in how he maintained alliances and used quality interpersonal communication skills as his method of choice.