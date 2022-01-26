Thomas At The Piano 1-25-2022

Sometimes things happen in life that I wish never happened.

So many of you saw that I would be performing via Livestream at the "Midnight Magic Festival" well, I had everything set up and ready where all I had to do is hit "Go Live" well when the time came around to do that I hit the button and it did not go Live.

Though it tried, it never succeeded.

After trying multiple times it was getting closer to performance time and I was about to have a panic attack.

So I contacted Sessions support, to which they were very nice and helped me through to find the problem which was....... my Wifi.

The Wifi was going in and out causing it not to start.

They said I would not be able to join the Live because of that.

After much discussion, I got where they understood that I tried and I would not get in trouble for being a no-show.

That was a HUGE relief!!!!

Least to say, that's the last time I try trusting my technology for Livestreaming.

Thankfully, the tickets were free, so if you did purchase one, you shouldn't be out any money.

But....... because I got you guys all hyped up about this, I didn't want to fully cancel it so I recorded what I would have played tonight.

Though it may not be broadcasting to hundreds of people as it was posted to, at least my faithful fan-friends still get to see it!

I hope you enjoy it.