NEW 2022 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER OFF ROAD CAPABILITIYS | MOST LUXURIOUS OFF ROADER IN THE WORLD!

With the restrained design, more technology-enhanced luxury, and a lineup of exciting new powertrains, there's a lot to get excited about with the 2022 Range Rover.

In some ways, this SUV looks to be a cut above rivals like the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and Mercedes-Benz GLS, which is a major win for Land Rover and something that should keep this nameplate's highly loyal owners coming back for more.