Foreign Sec: 'Quagmire' facing Russia if they invade Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns Russia that Ukraine will fight back if they invade, resulting in a "quagmire" which would have "very serious consequences" for the Russian people.

She says the UK are looking at potential sanctions against both "individuals and institutions" in Russia should the invasion happen.

Report by Edwardst.

