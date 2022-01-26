I Got Myocarditis After the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine - Adrienne Eskins

Welcome to CVAR, a #COVID-vaccine-adverse-reactions podcast where vaccine-injured share resources and hope without censorship.

Each brave guest provides insight into their journey so we can learn more about the symptoms they experience.

Today, author, Von Galt interview Adrienne Eskins on her experience taking the Covid-19 vaccine and the myocarditis that developed shortly after receiving her 2nd shot.

We go over her symptoms and what we can learn from her experience navigating the medical terrain to address her adverse reactions.