UP Polls 2022:Shashi Tharoor calls BJP “Congress Yukt Party” as RPN Singh changes camp|Oneindia News

After Congress leader RPN Singh quit the grand old party and joined the BJP ahead of the UP elections slated to start from 10th February, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the saffron party.

Tharoor also used the phrase “Congress Yukh BJP” for the party.

