Tory MP: Most are waiting for report before making judgment

Conservative backbencher Joy Morrissey believes most of her colleagues are "withholding full judgment" before they read Sue Grey's report.

She explains that she is "standing by" the prime minister despite the police probe into Downing Street parties.

Report by Edwardst.

