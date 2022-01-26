Chalmers Johnson (1931-2010, RIP) on the Last Days of the American Republic

The distinguished scholar and best-selling author Chalmers Johnson has died.
He passed away in California on Saturday afternoon at the age of 79.
During the Cold War, he served as a consultant to the Central Intelligence Agency and was a supporter of the Vietnam War, however, later became a leading critic of U.S. militarism and imperialism.
He wrote the book, "Blowback: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire" in 2000, which became a bestseller after the 9/11 attacks.
He went on to complete what would become a trilogy about American empire.
Today Democracy Now!
Re-airs part of its last interview with Chalmers Johnson from 2007.