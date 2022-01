METHANE RELEASES BY OCEAN PLUMES & ARCTIC EXPOLSIONS ARE BECOMING BIG GLOBAL WARMING VARIABLE

Methane is a greenhouse gas that has been getting a lot of attention lately because it is being released in the defrosting arctic tundra and in under sea plumes.

This is increasing the methane atmospheric concentration.

Since methane holds a lot more heat per molecule, this is becoming headlines in the global warming talk.