BOB Books level 1 reader

The 'ready for kindergarten' package from Bob books has level 1 readers, for use at the end of the kit.

My daughter is reading "Buddy to the rescue" from the it.

She's never read it before.

This video doesn't show her reading the entire book because I slipped up and said her actual name.

For security reasons, I have cut off the last several seconds.

She got through about half the book in this video.

You can see how the book is written and how it's able to be read at a level one.

Another added bonus, this was her first level one book she's read on her own!