BOB Books level 1 reader
The &apos;ready for kindergarten&apos; package from Bob books has level 1 readers, for use at the end of the kit.

My daughter is reading &quot;Buddy to the rescue&quot; from the it.

She&apos;s never read it before.

This video doesn&apos;t show her reading the entire book because I slipped up and said her actual name.

For security reasons, I have cut off the last several seconds.

She got through about half the book in this video.

You can see how the book is written and how it&apos;s able to be read at a level one.

Another added bonus, this was her first level one book she&apos;s read on her own!