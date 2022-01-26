Australia: Detained Djokovic avoids visual contact as convoy leaves lawyer.

Description Tennis star Novak Djokovic was transported away from his lawyer's offices in Melbourne in a vehicle convoy on Saturday.

Djokovic had traveled to Melbourne last week in order to play in the tournament, but was initially barred from entering the country, had his visa cancelled, and was detained as he failed to meet the COVID-19 entry requirements due to being unvaccinated.

The star recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, having tested positive for the virus in December.

A judge decided earlier in the week that the star tennis player was not to be deported from Australia, allowing for his release from detention and the resumption of training, but after a decision made by the country's Federal Immigration Minister, the visa was one again Djokovic was once again detained by Australian authorities on Saturday.

His lawyers are attempting to overturn the decision as the challenge continues, with a court hearing scheduled for Sunday.

The player was originally set to play in the tournament on Monday, January