Labour say Boris Johnson is the 'real Captain Hindsight'

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer accuses Boris Johnson of being the "real Captain Hindsight" after the prime minister brought his oft-used moniker for Starmer.

A week ago, Johnson told parliament "with hindsight" he should have stopped the party he was at.

In response, Johnson says Starmer is a "lawyer, not a leader".

Report by Edwardst.

