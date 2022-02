Gardening Chat with Noble Acres

Dani Mason of Noble Acres sat down with us to talk all things edible.

Her Instagram is chocked full of beauty.

Her raised beds are prolific.

Her greenhouse is straight out of a fairytale, and her chicken coop is just adorable!

We talk her plant business goals, her garden goals, seed starting to harvesting and what to do with your harvests!

I learned so much from Dani, and I know you will too!

As always, we hope you enjoy & thank you for listening!