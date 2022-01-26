US Coast Guard Searches for 39 Missing People After a Suspected ‘Human Smuggling’ Boat Capsized off the Coast of Florida
The US Coast Guard is searching for 39 missing people after their boat capsized off the coast of Florida on a suspected human smuggling trip.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.