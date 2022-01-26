US Coast Guard Searches for 39 Missing People After a Suspected ‘Human Smuggling’ Boat Capsized off the Coast of Florida

The US Coast Guard is searching for 39 missing people after their boat capsized off the coast of Florida on a suspected human smuggling trip.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The US Coast Guard is searching for 39 missing people after their boat capsized off the coast of Florida on a suspected human smuggling trip.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The Coast Guard said this boat appeared to be involved in human smuggling. One person was rescued and 39 remain missing. Latest..
The Coast Guard said it's "a suspected human smuggling venture."
#coastguard