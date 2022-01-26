Ancient Redwood Forest in California Will Be Returned to Indigenous Tribal Group

Fox News reports that the descendants of Native American tribes on the Northern California coast will reclaim 500 acres of forest.

The land includes ancient redwoods that have towered over the landscape since their ancestors walked the land.

On January 25, the Save the Redwoods League announced that a section of the Lost Coast will be transferred to the InterTribal Sinkyone Wilderness Council.

The organization of 10 tribes will reportedly be responsible for protecting the area dubbed Tc’ih-Léh-Dûñ, or "Fish Run Place," in the Sinkyone language.

It’s a real blessing.

It’s like a healing for our ancestors.

I know our ancestors are happy.

This was given to us to protect, Priscilla Hunter, Chairwoman of the Sinkyone Council, via Fox News.

Fox News reports that the transfer is part of the Land Back movement to return Indigenous lands to the ancestors of those who originally dwelled there.

The league reportedly paid $37 million to protect part of the Lost Coast from a lumber company that wanted to use the land for logging.

According to Fox News, the land was last logged 30 years ago and still has a large number of old-growth redwoods.

This is a property where you can almost tangibly feel that it is healing, that it is recovering.

, Sam Hodder, President and CEO of the Save the Redwoods League, via Fox News.

You walk through the forest and, even as you see the kind of ghostly stumps of ancient trees that were harvested, you could also in the foggy landscape see the monsters that were left behind as well as the young redwoods that are sprouting from those stumps, Sam Hodder, President and CEO of the Save the Redwoods League, via Fox News