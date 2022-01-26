Relief efforts ramp up in Tonga, more aid arrives

The delivery of humanitarian aid to Tonga is ramping up, with Australian ship HMAS Adelaide arriving on Wednesday (January 26), days after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.
The delivery of humanitarian aid to Tonga is ramping up, with Australian ship HMAS Adelaide arriving on Wednesday (January 26), days after it was devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.
Red Cross and volunteers are stepping up deliveries of water and setting up shelters across Tonga's many islands days after a..
The Pacific island nation of Tonga is still largely cut off from the outside world days after a massive undersea volcanic eruption..