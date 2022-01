Check your Double Biceps, check it often!

If I want to be lean I have to eat "leaner", but if you want big biceps or arms in general then first see what they look like, take a video in different lighting, mine is often terrible, and you can start to see changes.

If you never flex them other than for joking around at the gym then how do you see changes?

Double biceps is more than just flexing, it teaches the muscle to do what you tell it to do.

Now if I could only tell my abs and chest to do what I want!