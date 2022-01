NFL Divisional Round Takeaways - Where Do the Browns Stack Up with the Best?

What's up, Browns fans!

What an amazing weekend of football we just witnessed.

Incredible quarterback performances, defensive plays, high-pressure kicks, and special teams breakdowns.

We saw MONSTER throws, catches, and ankle-breaking routes.

And no Browns fan could watch these games without mentally comparing these playoff teams to the team in Cleveland that's sitting at home like us.