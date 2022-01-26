4 ways to redefine power at work to include women of color | Rha Goddess and Deepa Purushothaman

With many women of color considering exiting the workforce due to unfair conditions, it's time to reshape systems in order to put an end to this massive loss of talent.

Exposing the harmful repercussions of racist, toxic organizational cultures, soul coach Rha Goddess and corporate inclusion visionary Deepa Purushothaman share four pathways to reimagine work so women of color are centered as leaders.

They urge us to aspire to more than a "seat at the table" and, instead, to remake the whole table -- together -- and finally stop fighting for "one broke-ass chair."